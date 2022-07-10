Atlético Mineiro - São Paulo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 16
Estádio Mineirão / 10.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sao-paulo/teamcenter.shtml
São Paulo
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Mineiro

São Paulo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1585229
2
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1583427
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1576227
4
CorinthiansCOR
1575326
5
InternacionalINT
1567225
7
São PauloSAO
1557322
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Red Bull Bragantino
2
0
Avaí
81'
Fluminense
-
-
Ceará
23:00
Goiás
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
10/07
Coritiba
-
-
Juventude
10/07

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Atlético Mineiro and São Paulo with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 10 July 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético Mineiro and São Paulo news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.