Avaí - Fluminense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 32
Ressacada / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/avai/teamcenter.shtml
Avaí
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Avaí logo
Avaí
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Avaí

Fluminense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
311910267
2
InternacionalINT
311512457
3
CorinthiansCOR
31159754
4
FlamengoFLA
31157952
5
FluminenseFLU
311561051
19
AvaíAVA
31771728
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Goiás
-
-
Corinthians
Postponed
Flamengo
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
00:30
América Mineiro
-
-
Fortaleza
00:30
Palmeiras
-
-
São Paulo
20:00

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Avaí and Fluminense with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 16 October 2022.

Catch the latest Avaí and Fluminense news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.