Brazilian Série A / Matchday 14
Ressacada / 26.06.2022
Avaí
Not started
-
-
Palmeiras
Avaí - Palmeiras

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Avaí logo
Avaí
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Avaí

Palmeiras

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1384128
2
CorinthiansCOR
1374225
3
InternacionalINT
1466224
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1363421
5
Atlético MineiroATL
1356221
11
AvaíAVA
1352617
Related matches

Athletico Paranaense
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
20:30
Flamengo
-
-
América Mineiro
23:00
Corinthians
-
-
Santos
23:00
Atlético Mineiro
-
-
Fortaleza
26/06

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Avaí and Palmeiras with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 26 June 2022.

Catch the latest Avaí and Palmeiras news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

