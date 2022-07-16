Avaí - Santos

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 17
Ressacada / 16.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/avai/teamcenter.shtml
Avaí
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Avaí logo
Avaí
Santos logo
Santos
0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Avaí

Santos

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1686230
2
CorinthiansCOR
1685329
3
InternacionalINT
1677228
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1677228
5
FluminenseFLU
1683527
8
SantosSAN
1657422
16
AvaíAVA
1653818
