Botafogo - Athletico Paranaense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 19
Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos / 24.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/botafogo/teamcenter.shtml
Botafogo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Botafogo

Athletico Paranaense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
18106236
2
CorinthiansCOR
1895432
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1888232
4
FluminenseFLU
1894531
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1894531
12
BotafogoBOT
1863921
