Botafogo - Atlético Mineiro

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 17
Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos / 17.07.2022
Botafogo
Not started
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Botafogo

Atlético Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1686230
2
CorinthiansCOR
1685329
3
InternacionalINT
1778229
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1784528
5
Atlético MineiroATL
1677228
10
BotafogoBOT
1663721
