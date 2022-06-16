Brazilian Série A / Matchday 12
Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos / 16.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/botafogo/teamcenter.shtml
Botafogo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sao-paulo/teamcenter.shtml
São Paulo
Botafogo - São Paulo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Botafogo

São Paulo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1164122
2
CorinthiansCOR
1163221
3
São PauloSAO
1146118
4
InternacionalINT
1146118
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1152417
17
BotafogoBOT
1133512
