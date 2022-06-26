Brazilian Série A / Matchday 14
Arena Castelão / 26.06.2022
Ceará
Not started
-
-
Atlético Goianiense
Ceará - Atlético Goianiense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ceará logo
Ceará
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Ceará

Atlético Goianiense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1384128
2
CorinthiansCOR
1475226
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1473424
4
InternacionalINT
1466224
5
Atlético MineiroATL
1356221
13
Atlético GoianienseACG
1344516
15
CearáCEA
1337316
