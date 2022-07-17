Ceará - Corinthians

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 17
Arena Castelão / 17.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ceara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Ceará
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/corinthians/teamcenter.shtml
Corinthians
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ceará logo
Ceará
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Ceará

Corinthians

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1686230
2
CorinthiansCOR
1685329
3
InternacionalINT
1677228
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1677228
5
FluminenseFLU
1683527
17
CearáCEA
1639418
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Athletico Paranaense
-
-
Internacional
20:30
Flamengo
-
-
Coritiba
23:00
Avaí
-
-
Santos
23:00
Juventude
-
-
Goiás
17/07

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Ceará and Corinthians with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 17 July 2022.

Catch the latest Ceará and Corinthians news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.