Ceará - Fortaleza

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 22
Arena Castelão / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ceara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Ceará
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ceará logo
Ceará
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ceará

Fortaleza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
21136245
2
CorinthiansCOR
21116439
3
FluminenseFLU
21115538
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
21114637
5
FlamengoFLA
21113736
14
CearáCEA
21510625
17
FortalezaFOR
21561021
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Goiás
0
0
Avaí
46'
Corinthians
-
-
Palmeiras
23:00
Cuiabá
-
-
Juventude
14/08
Botafogo
-
-
Atlético Goianiense
14/08

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Ceará and Fortaleza with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest Ceará and Fortaleza news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.