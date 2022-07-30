Ceará - Palmeiras

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 20
Arena Castelão / 30.07.2022
Ceará
Palmeiras
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ceará logo
Ceará
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Ceará

Palmeiras

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
19116239
2
CorinthiansCOR
19105435
3
FluminenseFLU
19104534
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1988332
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1994631
12
CearáCEA
1959524
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Ceará and Palmeiras with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 30 July 2022.

Catch the latest Ceará and Palmeiras news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

