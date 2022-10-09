Corinthians - Athletico Paranaense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 31
Neo Química Arena / 09.10.2022
Corinthians
Not started
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Corinthians

Athletico Paranaense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
30199266
2
InternacionalINT
301412454
3
FluminenseFLU
30156951
4
CorinthiansCOR
30149751
5
FlamengoFLA
30147949
6
Athletico ParanaenseATH
30139848
