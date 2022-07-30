Corinthians - Botafogo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 20
Neo Química Arena / 30.07.2022
Corinthians
Not started
-
-
Botafogo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Corinthians

Botafogo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
19116239
2
CorinthiansCOR
19105435
3
FluminenseFLU
19104534
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1988332
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1994631
11
BotafogoBOT
1973924
