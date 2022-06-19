Brazilian Série A / Matchday 13
Neo Química Arena / 19.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/corinthians/teamcenter.shtml
Corinthians
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goias/teamcenter.shtml
Goiás
Corinthians - Goiás

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
Goiás logo
Goiás
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Corinthians

Goiás

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1274125
2
CorinthiansCOR
1264222
3
InternacionalINT
1256121
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1253418
5
São PauloSAO
1246218
16
GoiásGOI
1235414
