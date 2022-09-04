Corinthians - Internacional

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 25
Neo Química Arena / 04.09.2022
Corinthians
Not started
-
-
Internacional
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
Internacional logo
Internacional
1

Wins

4

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Corinthians

Internacional

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
24148250
2
FlamengoFLA
24134743
3
FluminenseFLU
24126642
4
CorinthiansCOR
24126642
5
InternacionalINT
24119442
Juventude
0
0
Avaí
17'
Red Bull Bragantino
-
-
Palmeiras
23:00
Athletico Paranaense
-
-
Fluminense
23:00
América Mineiro
-
-
Coritiba
04/09

