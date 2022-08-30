Corinthians - Red Bull Bragantino

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 24
Neo Química Arena / 30.08.2022
Corinthians
Not started
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Corinthians

Red Bull Bragantino

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
24148250
2
FluminenseFLU
24126642
3
FlamengoFLA
23124740
4
CorinthiansCOR
23116639
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
24116739
11
Red Bull BragantinoRED
2387831
