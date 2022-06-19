Brazilian Série A / Matchday 13
Estádio Couto Pereira / 19.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coritiba/teamcenter.shtml
Coritiba
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Advertisement
Ad

Coritiba - Athletico Paranaense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Coritiba

Athletico Paranaense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1274125
2
CorinthiansCOR
1264222
3
InternacionalINT
1256121
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1253418
5
São PauloSAO
1246218
12
CoritibaCFC
1243515
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cuiabá
-
-
Ceará
23:00
Santos
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
19/06
Corinthians
-
-
Goiás
19/06
Atlético Mineiro
-
-
Flamengo
19/06

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Coritiba and Athletico Paranaense with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 19 June 2022.

Catch the latest Coritiba and Athletico Paranaense news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.