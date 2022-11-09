Coritiba - Corinthians

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 37
Estádio Couto Pereira / 09.11.2022
Coritiba
Not started
-
-
Corinthians
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Coritiba

Corinthians

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
362212278
2
InternacionalINT
361813567
3
FluminenseFLU
361971064
4
CorinthiansCOR
361810864
5
FlamengoFLA
361871161
15
CoritibaCFC
361251941
