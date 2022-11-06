Coritiba - Flamengo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 36
Estádio Couto Pereira / 06.11.2022
Coritiba
Not started
-
-
Flamengo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Coritiba

Flamengo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
352211277
2
InternacionalINT
351713564
3
FlamengoFLA
351871061
4
FluminenseFLU
361871161
5
CorinthiansCOR
351710861
15
CoritibaCFC
351151938
