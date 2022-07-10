Coritiba - Juventude

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 16
Estádio Couto Pereira / 10.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coritiba/teamcenter.shtml
Coritiba
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventude/teamcenter.shtml
Juventude
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Coritiba

Juventude

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1585229
2
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1583427
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1576227
4
CorinthiansCOR
1575326
5
InternacionalINT
1567225
12
CoritibaCFC
1553718
19
JuventudeJUV
1525811
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Red Bull Bragantino
-
-
Avaí
20:30
Fluminense
-
-
Ceará
23:00
Goiás
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
10/07
Corinthians
-
-
Flamengo
10/07

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Coritiba and Juventude with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 10 July 2022.

Catch the latest Coritiba and Juventude news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.