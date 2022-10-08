Cuiabá - Flamengo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 31
Arena Pantanal / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cuiaba/teamcenter.shtml
Cuiabá
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cuiabá logo
Cuiabá
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cuiabá

Flamengo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
30199266
2
InternacionalINT
301412454
3
FluminenseFLU
30156951
4
CorinthiansCOR
30149751
5
FlamengoFLA
30147949
17
CuiabáCUI
30791430
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Corinthians
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
09/10
Internacional
-
-
Goiás
09/10
São Paulo
-
-
Botafogo
09/10
Fortaleza
-
-
Avaí
09/10

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Cuiabá and Flamengo with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 8 October 2022.

Catch the latest Cuiabá and Flamengo news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.