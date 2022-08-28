Cuiabá - Santos

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 24
Arena Pantanal / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cuiaba/teamcenter.shtml
Cuiabá
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cuiabá logo
Cuiabá
Santos logo
Santos
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cuiabá

Santos

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
23147249
2
FluminenseFLU
23125641
3
FlamengoFLA
23124740
4
CorinthiansCOR
23116639
5
InternacionalINT
23109439
8
SantosSAN
2389633
17
CuiabáCUI
23661124
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Fluminense
-
-
Palmeiras
23:00
Ceará
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
28/08
América Mineiro
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
28/08
São Paulo
-
-
Fortaleza
28/08

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Cuiabá and Santos with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 28 August 2022.

Catch the latest Cuiabá and Santos news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.