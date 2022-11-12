Flamengo - Avaí

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 38
Maracanã / 12.11.2022
Flamengo
Not started
-
-
Avaí
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
Avaí logo
Avaí
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Flamengo

Avaí

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
372312281
2
InternacionalINT
371913570
3
FluminenseFLU
372071067
4
CorinthiansCOR
371811865
5
FlamengoFLA
371881162
19
AvaíAVA
37882132
