Flamengo - Ceará

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 25
Maracanã / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ceara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Ceará
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
Ceará logo
Ceará
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Flamengo

Ceará

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
24148250
2
FlamengoFLA
24134743
3
FluminenseFLU
24126642
4
CorinthiansCOR
24126642
5
InternacionalINT
24119442
15
CearáCEA
24512727
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Juventude
-
-
Avaí
20:30
Red Bull Bragantino
-
-
Palmeiras
23:00
Athletico Paranaense
-
-
Fluminense
23:00
América Mineiro
-
-
Coritiba
04/09

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Flamengo and Ceará with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest Flamengo and Ceará news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.