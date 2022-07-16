Flamengo - Coritiba

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 17
Arena BRB Mané Garrincha / 16.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coritiba/teamcenter.shtml
Coritiba
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Flamengo

Coritiba

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1686230
2
CorinthiansCOR
1685329
3
InternacionalINT
1677228
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1677228
5
FluminenseFLU
1683527
9
FlamengoFLA
1663721
14
CoritibaCFC
1654719
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Athletico Paranaense
-
-
Internacional
20:30
Avaí
-
-
Santos
23:00
Ceará
-
-
Corinthians
17/07
Juventude
-
-
Goiás
17/07

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Flamengo and Coritiba with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 16 July 2022.

Catch the latest Flamengo and Coritiba news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.