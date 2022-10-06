Flamengo - Internacional

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 30
Maracanã / 06.10.2022
Flamengo
Internacional
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
Internacional logo
Internacional
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Flamengo

Internacional

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
29189263
2
InternacionalINT
291411453
3
FluminenseFLU
29156851
4
CorinthiansCOR
30149751
5
FlamengoFLA
29146948
