Flamengo - Red Bull Bragantino

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 29
Maracanã / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/red-bull-bragantino/teamcenter.shtml
Red Bull Bragantino
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Flamengo

Red Bull Bragantino

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
28179260
2
FluminenseFLU
28156751
3
InternacionalINT
281311450
4
CorinthiansCOR
28138747
5
FlamengoFLA
28136945
13
Red Bull BragantinoRED
28811935
