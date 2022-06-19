Brazilian Série A / Matchday 13
Maracanã / 19.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/avai/teamcenter.shtml
Avaí
Advertisement
Ad

Fluminense - Avaí

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
Avaí logo
Avaí
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fluminense

Avaí

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1274125
2
CorinthiansCOR
1264222
3
InternacionalINT
1256121
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1253418
5
São PauloSAO
1246218
7
AvaíAVA
1252517
12
FluminenseFLU
1243515
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cuiabá
0
0
Ceará
65'
Santos
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
01:00
Corinthians
-
-
Goiás
20:00
Coritiba
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
20:00

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Fluminense and Avaí with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 19 June 2022.

Catch the latest Fluminense and Avaí news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.