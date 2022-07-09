Fluminense - Ceará

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 16
Maracanã / 09.07.2022
Fluminense
Not started
-
-
Ceará
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fluminense
Ceará
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fluminense

Ceará

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1585229
2
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1583427
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1576227
4
CorinthiansCOR
1575326
5
InternacionalINT
1567225
6
FluminenseFLU
1573524
15
CearáCEA
1539318
