Fortaleza - Avaí

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 31
Arena Castelão / 09.10.2022
Fortaleza
Not started
-
-
Avaí
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
Avaí logo
Avaí
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fortaleza

Avaí

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
30199266
2
InternacionalINT
301412454
3
FluminenseFLU
30156951
4
CorinthiansCOR
30149751
5
FlamengoFLA
30147949
11
FortalezaFOR
301081238
19
AvaíAVA
30771628
