Fortaleza - Coritiba

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 34
Arena Castelão / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coritiba/teamcenter.shtml
Coritiba
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fortaleza

Coritiba

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
342111274
2
FlamengoFLA
34187961
3
InternacionalINT
331613461
4
CorinthiansCOR
32169757
5
FluminenseFLU
331671055
10
FortalezaFOR
331291245
15
CoritibaCFC
331051835
