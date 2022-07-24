Fortaleza - Santos

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 19
Arena Castelão / 24.07.2022
Fortaleza
Santos
Fortaleza
Santos
TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
18106236
2
CorinthiansCOR
1895432
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1888232
4
FluminenseFLU
1894531
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1894531
9
SantosSAN
1867525
19
FortalezaFOR
18351014
São Paulo
0
1
Goiás
8'
Botafogo
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
24/07
Avaí
-
-
Flamengo
24/07
Juventude
-
-
Ceará
24/07

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Fortaleza and Santos with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 24 July 2022.

