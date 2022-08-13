Goiás - Avaí

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 22
Estádio Hailé Pinheiro / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goias/teamcenter.shtml
Goiás
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/avai/teamcenter.shtml
Avaí
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Goiás logo
Goiás
Avaí logo
Avaí
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Goiás

Avaí

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
21136245
2
CorinthiansCOR
21116439
3
FluminenseFLU
21115538
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
21114637
5
FlamengoFLA
21113736
13
GoiásGOI
2167825
16
AvaíAVA
21641122
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Corinthians
-
-
Palmeiras
13/08
Cuiabá
-
-
Juventude
14/08
Botafogo
-
-
Atlético Goianiense
14/08
Coritiba
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
14/08

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Goiás and Avaí with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest Goiás and Avaí news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.