Goiás - Fluminense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 18
Estádio Hailé Pinheiro / 20.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goias/teamcenter.shtml
Goiás
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Goiás logo
Goiás
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Goiás

Fluminense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1796233
2
Atlético MineiroATL
1787231
3
CorinthiansCOR
1785429
4
InternacionalINT
1778229
5
FluminenseFLU
1784528
13
GoiásGOI
1756621
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Goiás and Fluminense with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 20 July 2022.

Catch the latest Goiás and Fluminense news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

