Internacional - América Mineiro

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 16
Estádio Beira-Rio / 12.07.2022
Internacional
Not started
-
-
América Mineiro
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internacional logo
Internacional
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
3

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Internacional

América Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1686230
2
CorinthiansCOR
1685329
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1677228
4
FluminenseFLU
1683527
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1683527
6
InternacionalINT
1567225
15
América MineiroAMG
1553718
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Internacional and América Mineiro with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 12 July 2022.

Catch the latest Internacional and América Mineiro news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

