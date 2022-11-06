Internacional - Athletico Paranaense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 36
Estádio Beira-Rio / 06.11.2022
Internacional
Not started
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internacional logo
Internacional
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Internacional

Athletico Paranaense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
352211277
2
InternacionalINT
351713564
3
FlamengoFLA
351871061
4
FluminenseFLU
351871061
5
CorinthiansCOR
351710861
6
Athletico ParanaenseATH
351591154
