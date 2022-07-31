Internacional - Atlético Mineiro

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 20
Estádio Beira-Rio / 31.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internacional/teamcenter.shtml
Internacional
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internacional logo
Internacional
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Internacional

Atlético Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
19116239
2
CorinthiansCOR
19105435
3
FluminenseFLU
19104534
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1988332
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1994631
7
InternacionalINT
1979330
