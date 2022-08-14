Internacional - Fluminense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 22
Estádio Beira-Rio / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internacional/teamcenter.shtml
Internacional
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internacional logo
Internacional
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Internacional

Fluminense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
22137246
2
CorinthiansCOR
22117440
3
FluminenseFLU
21115538
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
21114637
5
FlamengoFLA
21113736
6
InternacionalINT
2189433
