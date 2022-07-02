Brazilian Série A / Matchday 15
Estádio Alfredo Jaconi / 02.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventude/teamcenter.shtml
Juventude
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Advertisement
Ad

Juventude - Atlético Mineiro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventude logo
Juventude
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Juventude

Atlético Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1485129
2
CorinthiansCOR
1475226
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1473424
4
InternacionalINT
1466224
5
Atlético MineiroATL
1466224
19
JuventudeJUV
1425711
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Fluminense
-
-
Corinthians
02/07
Santos
-
-
Flamengo
02/07
Ceará
-
-
Internacional
02/07
Palmeiras
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
03/07

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Juventude and Atlético Mineiro with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 2 July 2022.

Catch the latest Juventude and Atlético Mineiro news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.