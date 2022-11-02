Juventude - Coritiba

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 35
Estádio Alfredo Jaconi / 02.11.2022
Juventude
Not started
-
-
Coritiba
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventude
Coritiba
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Juventude

Coritiba

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
342111274
2
InternacionalINT
341713464
3
FlamengoFLA
34187961
4
FluminenseFLU
351871061
5
CorinthiansCOR
341610858
15
CoritibaCFC
341051935
20
JuventudeJUV
343121921
Related matches

Botafogo
0
0
Cuiabá
36'
São Paulo
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
02/11
América Mineiro
-
-
Internacional
02/11
Athletico Paranaense
-
-
Goiás
02/11

