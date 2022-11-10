Juventude - Flamengo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 37
Estádio Alfredo Jaconi / 10.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventude/teamcenter.shtml
Juventude
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventude logo
Juventude
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Juventude

Flamengo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
362212278
2
InternacionalINT
371913570
3
FluminenseFLU
361971064
4
CorinthiansCOR
361810864
5
FlamengoFLA
361871161
20
JuventudeJUV
363122121
