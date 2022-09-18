Juventude - Fortaleza

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 27
Estádio Alfredo Jaconi / 18.09.2022
Juventude
Not started
-
-
Fortaleza
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventude logo
Juventude
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
0

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Juventude

Fortaleza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
26159254
2
InternacionalINT
261210446
3
FlamengoFLA
26136745
4
FluminenseFLU
26136745
5
CorinthiansCOR
26128644
15
FortalezaFOR
26861230
20
JuventudeJUV
26391418
