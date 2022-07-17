Juventude - Goiás

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 17
Estádio Alfredo Jaconi / 17.07.2022
Juventude
Not started
-
-
Goiás
TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1686230
2
CorinthiansCOR
1685329
3
InternacionalINT
1677228
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1677228
5
FluminenseFLU
1683527
12
GoiásGOI
1655620
19
JuventudeJUV
1626812
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Juventude and Goiás with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 17 July 2022.

