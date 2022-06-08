Brazilian Série A / Matchday 10
Estádio Independência / 08.06.2022
América Mineiro
Not started
-
-
Ceará
América Mineiro - Ceará

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
Ceará logo
Ceará
1

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

América Mineiro

Ceará

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
953118
2
PalmeirasPAL
944116
3
Atlético MineiroATL
944116
4
CoritibaCFC
942314
5
América MineiroAMG
942314
16
CearáCEA
924310
