Brazilian Série A / Matchday 9
Estádio Independência / 04.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/america-mg/teamcenter.shtml
América Mineiro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cuiaba/teamcenter.shtml
Cuiabá
América Mineiro - Cuiabá

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
Cuiabá logo
Cuiabá
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

América Mineiro

Cuiabá

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
843115
2
Atlético MineiroATL
843115
3
CorinthiansCOR
843115
4
CoritibaCFC
841313
5
São PauloSAO
834113
10
América MineiroAMG
832311
17
CuiabáCUI
82248
