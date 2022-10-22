América Mineiro - Flamengo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 33
Estádio Independência / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/america-mg/teamcenter.shtml
América Mineiro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

América Mineiro

Flamengo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
321911268
2
InternacionalINT
321612460
3
FlamengoFLA
32167955
4
FluminenseFLU
321661054
5
CorinthiansCOR
31159754
8
América MineiroAMG
321361345
Related matches

Red Bull Bragantino
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
22/10
Santos
-
-
Corinthians
22/10
Palmeiras
-
-
Avaí
23/10
Juventude
-
-
São Paulo
23/10

