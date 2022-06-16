Brazilian Série A / Matchday 12
Estádio Independência / 16.06.2022
América Mineiro
Not started
-
-
Fluminense
América Mineiro - Fluminense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
América Mineiro
Fluminense
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

América Mineiro

Fluminense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1164122
2
CorinthiansCOR
1163221
3
São PauloSAO
1146118
4
InternacionalINT
1146118
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1152417
9
FluminenseFLU
1142514
10
América MineiroAMG
1142514
