América Mineiro - Fortaleza
Brazilian Série A / Matchday 32
Estádio Independência / 16.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Highlights
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
0
Draws
2
Wins
Recent matches
América Mineiro
Fortaleza
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Scorers
Cards
- H. Almeida(38')
- Caio Alexandre(54')
- Tinga(61')
- Caio Alexandre(75')
- Romarinho(79')
Table
|Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|31
|19
|10
|2
|67
|2
|31
|15
|12
|4
|57
|3
|32
|16
|7
|9
|55
|4
|31
|15
|9
|7
|54
|5
|31
|15
|6
|10
|51
|8
|32
|13
|6
|13
|45
|9
|32
|12
|8
|12
|44
Advertisement
Ad