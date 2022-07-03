Brazilian Série A / Matchday 15
Estádio Independência / 03.07.2022
América Mineiro
Not started
-
-
Goiás
América Mineiro - Goiás

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1585229
2
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1583427
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1576227
4
CorinthiansCOR
1575326
5
InternacionalINT
1567225
15
GoiásGOI
1445517
17
América MineiroAMG
1443715
