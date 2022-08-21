Athletico Paranaense - América Mineiro

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 23
Arena da Baixada / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/america-mg/teamcenter.shtml
América Mineiro
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Athletico Paranaense

América Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
22146248
2
FlamengoFLA
22123739
3
CorinthiansCOR
22116539
4
FluminenseFLU
22115638
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
22114737
8
América MineiroAMG
22931030
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Fluminense
-
-
Coritiba
23:00
Juventude
-
-
Botafogo
21/08
Palmeiras
-
-
Flamengo
21/08
Red Bull Bragantino
-
-
Ceará
21/08

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Athletico Paranaense and América Mineiro with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest Athletico Paranaense and América Mineiro news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.